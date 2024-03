Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Caitlin Clark surpassed Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring mark against Ohio State on Sunday.

The Iowa sharpshooter was only 18 points away from beating out the LSU legend’s 3,617 points. She had all 18 points in the first half and completed it on a technical foul before the half was over.

To make it even more special, Clark did it at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in her final home game as a Hawkeyes player. It was Iowa’s final regular-season game of the 2023-24 season before the team starts the Big Ten Tournament.

Clark and the team celebrated as the Hawkeyes took a 48-39 lead into the locker room.

Clark passed the NCAA Division 1 scoring mark against Michigan on Feb. 15 and recently surpassed Lynnette Woodard, who set it in the AIAW at Kansas.

"She is just a phenomenal, phenomenal player who has helped change the women’s game," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said of Clark. "She has helped bring an enormous amount of light and respect and viewers to the women’s game. She is awesome. She is a competitor.

"You either love her or you hate her, but you normally hate her because of how hard she competes. I have a tremendous amount of respect for somebody who is that competitive and has never met a shot she didn’t like."

Maravich’s mark was set in 83 games across three seasons from 1967 to 1970 without a shot clock or 3-point line. He averaged 44.2 points per game and scored more than 60 four times in his collegiate career.

