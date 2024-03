Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk, went viral during the NFL playoffs when Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium wearing one of the jackets she designed.

From there, Juszczyk’s fashion business took off. She earned an NFL licensing deal right before the Super Bowl as wives and girlfriends of the NFL stars sported her looks at games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Her fashion outfits took the court Sunday ahead of Caitlin Clark’s final home game for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark entered the game only a few points away from topping Pete Maravich’s scoring mark he set on the men’s side. It is Clark’s final regular-season game of her collegiate career.

Juszczyk’s vest featured Clark’s No. 22 on the back and various home and away jerseys on the front. It also included "NCAA Women’s Scoring Leader" and "All-time Iowa Leader in: Points, Assists, 3PM, FGM" on the front as well. Kevin Miles, the actor known as "Jake from State Farm," was seated courtside wearing the vest.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

IOWA'S LISA BLUDER RIPS NCAA AS CAITLIN CLARK SURPASSES LYNETTE WOODARD FOR MAJOR COLLEGE SCORING RECORD

"It's so special to me to be able to create, especially for a woman of her caliber," she told Yahoo Sports on Friday. "She's such a trailblazer in her league and it’s special to be able to see her selling out these arenas and breaking all these records.... What a great way to be able to show her how much her fans love her and to be able to just represent herself through a piece of clothing."

The State Farm and Big Ten logos are on the front of the vest as well. State Farm reportedly reached out to Juszczyk to collaborate on the idea.

Juszczyk said she hoped to do more than make the one-off pieces, but noted she’s just one person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark declared for the WNBA Draft last week.