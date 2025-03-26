Investigation focus in death of ex-Yankees star's son shifts to possible food poisoning

The focus of the investigation into the cause of death of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner’s son in Costa Rica shifted to possible food poisoning, a judicial official told Fox News on Wednesday.

Miller Gardner, 14, died while on vacation with his family in the Central American country on March 21. The Gardner family released a statement through the Yankees on Sunday announcing their tragic loss on Sunday.

Marisel Rodriguez Solis, the head of press for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ), told Fox News the investigation has shifted to possible food poisoning as the most likely cause, but that asphyxiation has not been ruled out just yet. The results from the forensic and pathology tests could take anywhere between one to four months to come back.

Officials in Costa Rica have yet to interview the Gardner family as of Tuesday afternoon.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller," the Gardner family said over the weekend. "He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," their statement read. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The Gardner family stayed at the Arenas Del Mar hotel in Manuel Antonio and ate at an Italian restaurant at a nearby hotel on Thursday. All four family members began to feel sick by 11 p.m. local time back at the facility where they were staying.

The Arenas Del Mar hotel called a doctor to give them medicine to help with the stomach issues. The next morning, Miller Gardner was found dead with traces of vomit.

"Our hotel protocol at Arenas Del Mar does NOT allow hotel staff to provide any medication or treatments to guests," Arenas Del Mar said in a statement. "The hotel staff dispatched a medical team immediately, including a licensed doctor, which arrived to handle the emergency situation. Any medical attention to the family was done by medical professionals. Our staff did not administer any medical treatment.

"Our number one priority at the moment is respecting the privacy of the family."

Officials have interviewed the doctor, hotel and restaurant employees and are reviewing security footage.

Solis maintained that, during her nearly two decades with OIJ, she couldn’t remember anyone in Costa Rica dying from food poisoning.

Brett Gardner played for the Yankees from 2008 to 2021. He was on the team when they won a World Series in 2009.