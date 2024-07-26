'Inside the NBA' host Charles Barkley hints split with league was inevitable: 'Not sure TNT ever had a chance'

Despite being one of the league's media partners for the past few decades, TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has lost its broadcasting rights deal to competitors.

On Wednesday, the NBA rejected a bid for WBD to exercise its right to match an offer from Amazon for a part of the league's 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime co-host of TNT's popular "Inside the NBA" studio program Charles Barkley, reacted to the company's failed attempt to renew media rights.

Barkley suggested that the company he works for was always at a disadvantage because the NBA was focused on working out deals with Amazon due to the amount of money the streaming giant could bring to the table.

"Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I'm not sure TNT ever had a chance," Barkley wrote in the statement. "TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn't want to piss them off."

The outspoken TV analyst accused NBA leadership and team owners of doing a disservice to basketball fans.

"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks."

Barkley also expressed disappointment over how the loss of the NBA media rights will impact the people he works with at TNT. "They are the best people and the most talented and they deserve better," he said.

However, Barkley vowed to give fans the best possible experience during TNT's final season broadcasting NBA games. "I also want to thank the NBA and its fans — the best fans in sports. We're going to give you everything we have next season."

Shortly after the announcement that the NBA would move forward with Amazon, the league released a statement saying WBD's proposal fell short of the terms of the rival bid.

"Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video’s offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon," the league said. "Throughout these negotiations, our primary objective has been to maximize the reach and accessibility of our games for our fans. Our new arrangements with Amazon supports this goal by complementing the broadcast, cable and streaming package that are already part of our new Disney and NBCUniversal arrangements."

In late May, the Sports Business Journal reported that the NBA was expected to begin formalizing deals with Disney, Amazon and NBC. However, before the contracts receive final approval, WBD leadership would be afforded the opportunity to match the "total value" of other offers, according to the report.

However, the announcement of the deal does not mean that the saga has reached a conclusion. It sets up a high-stakes battle between the NBA, WBD and, effectively, TNT Sports. Mediation could be the next step, but if the parties are unable to reach a resolution, things could end up playing out inside a courtroom.

"If TNT does file a suit, it could lead to more talks and a possible compromise with other NBA rights or financial possibilities being the outcome," The Athletic reported.

TNT Sports later released a statement pushing back against the claim that it failed to meet Amazon's offer and vowing to "take appropriate action."

"We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it. In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD’s video-first distribution platforms — including TNT, home to our four-decade partnership with the league, and Max, our leading streaming service.

"We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action. We look forward, however, to another great season of the NBA on TNT and Max including our iconic ‘Inside the NBA.’"

Barkley, who was named an analyst for TNT in 2000, reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to go elsewhere once the network's NBA deal runs out. However, earlier this month, Barkley made the shocking announcement that he would retire from broadcast television next year.

"I’ve been thinking, guys. I want to say this because you guys are my family. I really love TNT, all the people who work here, NBA Television — you guys have been great to me for 24 years. I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family. I love you guys," Barkley said .

"There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. And I just want to say, I’ve talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television."

The league's current media rights deal will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

