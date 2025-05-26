Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar Racing

Indy 500 broadcast garners millions of viewers as Alex Palou wins for 1st time

Alex Palou has owned the IndyCar Series this season

Ryan Gaydos Fox News
'It's gonna make Alex Palou's career' - Chip Ganassi reflects on impact of Palou's first Indy 500 win Video

'It's gonna make Alex Palou's career' - Chip Ganassi reflects on impact of Palou's first Indy 500 win

Chip Ganassi reflected on the impact of Alex Palou and his first Indy 500 win.

More than 7 million viewers tuned in to watch Alex Palou win the first Indianapolis 500 of his career over the weekend, FOX Sports announced on Monday.

The race garnered 7.05 million viewers, FOX Sports said, citing Nielsen fast national ratings. The company added that it had 8.4 million viewers at its peak between 4 p.m. ET and 4:15 p.m. ET.

Alex Palou poses next to trophy

Indianapolis 500 champion Alex Palou, of Spain, poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 26, 2025.  (Michael Conroy/AP Photo)

It was the most-watched Indianapolis 500 in 17 years, according to FOX Sports. The last Indy 500 to draw comparable viewership was the 2008 race, which garnered an audience of 7.245 million. FOX Sports said viewership was up 40% from last year’s race.

It was the first year FOX broadcast the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou with the trophy

Alex Palou, of Spain, celebrates with fans after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025.  (Michael Conroy/AP Photo)

Palou passed Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go in the race and held him and the rest of the pack at bay to win the race. It was the fifth win of the 2025 season for Palou and the first time a Spaniard had won the Indy 500.

Palou started the race in sixth position on the second row on the outside of Scott Dixon and next to Felix Rosenqvist. He needed to work hard to get to the front as persistent droplets of rain and several caution flags came out, which could have halted his momentum at any time.

Alex Palou on the front stretch

Alex Palou, of Spain, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025.  (AJ Mast/AP Photo)

As the race came down to the end, he got his opportunity to move around Ericsson. He had some lap traffic in front of him, but they didn’t appear to hinder Palou’s ability to win at all. For Palou, it was jubilation down the frontstretch with the anticipation of kissing the bricks and some ice-cold milk to cool him off after the grueling event.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.