Indians drop series finale to White Sox, 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Melky Cabrera drove in a pair of runs, Derek Holland tossed six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox busted out of an offensive funk for a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia each added run-scoring hits for Chicago, which had managed a total of six hits in the first two games of the series. The win snapped a three-game skid.

Francisco Lindor homered for Cleveland, which had its five-game winning streak end.

Holland (2-2) allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out six in lowering his earned run average to 1.99. Holland is now 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA against Cleveland in his career.

Indians starter Danny Salazar (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Following back-to-back three-hit shutouts, the White Sox broke through immediately Sunday.

Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first with a double and advanced to third on a single by Tyler Saladino. Cabrera then drove in Anderson with a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 1-0, snapping a 23-inning scoreless streak for Chicago. Cleveland pitchers also entered with a 23-inning scoreless streak.

Jose Abreu followed with a line-drive single and the ball scooted past right fielder Abraham Almonte -- allowing Saladino to score from first base and Abreu to advance to third. Two batters later, Leury Garcia singled to drive in Abreu and make it 3-0.

Cleveland got a run back in the fourth on a lead-off home run by Lindor.

In the top of the fifth, Austin Jackson led off with a double and Almonte followed with a walk. Both runners then advanced a base on a wild pitch. But Holland struck out three of the next four batters -- working around a two-out walk to Carlos Santana to load the bases -- to escape the jam.

Chicago then stretched the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring double by Avisail Garcia with two-out. Cabrera added a run-scoring single in the sixth to make it 5-1. Chicago added an unearned run in the eighth and Cleveland scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Zach Putnam is listed as day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game with soreness in the back of the elbow. "Putnam is available," manager Rick Renteria said before the game. "But would I use him? Probably not." . LHP Carlos Rodon (bursitis in left biceps) and Jake Petricka (strained right lat) both returned to Chicago this weekend to be evaluated before the next phase of their rehab is determined.

UP NEXT

Indians: Following a day off, they begin a three-game home series against the Houston Astros Tuesday night with RHP Josh Tomlin (1-2, 11.68 ERA) taking on LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-0, 0.96) in the opener.

White Sox: They begin a three-game home series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night with RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-0, 2.84 ERA) facing LHP Jason Vargas (3-0, 0.44).