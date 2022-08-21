Indianapolis Colts 2022-2023 NFL schedule
The Indianapolis Colts' 2022-23 NFL schedule includes the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and more
The Indianapolis Colts made the shrewd move to acquire Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason and dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.
The Colts will have Jonathan Taylor leading the charge on offense with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell as some main weapons to throw to. The Colts are certainly charged up on the offensive side and once Shaquille Leonard is 100% healthy, the defense should be just fine as well.
Indianapolis will look to get back to the playoffs and this time finish the season strong.
Read below for the Colts' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.
Week 1: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans, September 11, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 2: Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars, September 18, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 3: Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs, September 25, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, October 2, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 5: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos, October 6, 2022
TV: Amazon Prime
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 6: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, October 16, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 7: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans, October 23, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 8: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders, October 30, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 9: Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots, November 6, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 10: Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders, November 13, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 11: Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles, November 20, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, November 28, 2022
TV: ESPN
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 13: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys, December 4, 2022
TV: NBC
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings, December 18, 2022
TV: TBD
Time: TBD
Week 16: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers, December 26, 2022
TV: ESPN
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 17: Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants, January 1, 2023
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 18: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, January 8, 2023
TV: TBD
Time: TBD
