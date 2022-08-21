Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts
Published

Indianapolis Colts 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Indianapolis Colts' 2022-23 NFL schedule includes the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and more

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts made the shrewd move to acquire Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason and dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

The Colts will have Jonathan Taylor leading the charge on offense with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell as some main weapons to throw to. The Colts are certainly charged up on the offensive side and once Shaquille Leonard is 100% healthy, the defense should be just fine as well.

Indianapolis will look to get back to the playoffs and this time finish the season strong.

Read below for the Colts' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Matt Ryan, #2 of Indianapolis Colts, is seen before the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Matt Ryan, #2 of Indianapolis Colts, is seen before the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, October 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos, October 6, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders, October 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, November 28, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys, December 4, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers, December 26, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.