Indianapolis Colts 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Indianapolis Colts made the shrewd move to acquire Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason and dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

The Colts will have Jonathan Taylor leading the charge on offense with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell as some main weapons to throw to. The Colts are certainly charged up on the offensive side and once Shaquille Leonard is 100% healthy, the defense should be just fine as well.

Indianapolis will look to get back to the playoffs and this time finish the season strong.

Read below for the Colts' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, October 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos, October 6, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders, October 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, November 28, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys, December 4, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers, December 26, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD