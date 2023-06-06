Indiana State baseball player fools everyone with fake home run robbery during NCAA Tournament game

Indiana State outfielder Adam Pottinger almost pulled off a highlight-reel home run robbery during the Terre Haute regional game against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past weekend.

But everyone watching the center fielder had no clue he didn't catch the ball when he scaled the fence because he played it off perfectly.

Brayden Frazier clobbered a ball to left field, and Pottinger immediately got on his horse to track it down toward the wall. He went up to grab it, and in real time, it looked like he caught the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frazier looked defeated on the base paths as he made his way back to the dugout, and what happened Saturday in their series was likely a factor in that.

DAD'S PURSUIT OF FOUL BALL WHILE HOLDING CHILD ENDS BADLY DURING COLLEGE BASEBALL GAME

Pottinger hauled in a fantastic grab on what would’ve been a homer for Frazier in their previous regional matchup.

It looked like Frazier couldn’t get enough juice on the ball to get it out of Pottinger’s reach again…that is until he showed no ball in his glove.

Pottinger started jogging back to his position like he had the ball in his glove, but eventually revealed that he didn’t have it while smiling.

Frazier got to round the bases, and it made it an 11-8 game with the Indiana State Sycamores owning the lead.

That would eventually become the final score of the game, as the Sycamores moved on to the super regional. Pottinger went 1-for-3 with three runs scored in the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now Indiana State will head to TCU to face the Horned Frogs in the super regional with the winner headed to the College World Series in Omaha.