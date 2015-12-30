Indiana loses another standout player early to NFL draft

Indiana football lost its second player this week early to the NFL draft when Darius Latham announced he will forego his senior season.

A standout defensive tackle, Latham had 10 tackles for loss in 11 games this season.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and showed off his uncommon athleticism for a 6-5, 300-pounder with a leaping, twisting interception in the Pinstripe Bowl against Duke.

In a statement published by the school, Latham thanked his parents, family and Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson for the support he has received to this point in his life. He also

"Playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine, and I will put in the work and effort to make this dream come true," Latham said.

The Indianapolis North Central High School product said he chose Indiana "because it was home, and I believed in what we could build here. We accomplished some good things and I will miss playing with my family, especially my D-line brothers. Indiana University is a special place and I am grateful to be a Hoosier for life."

Latham, who missed two games this season for separate suspensions, finishes his career in Bloomington with 18.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks.

Indiana could be thin on the defensive line next season as the Hoosiers were already set to lose senior end Nick Mangieri and senior "bandit" rush linebacker Zach Shaw to graduation. Adarius Rayner, the starting nose tackle for the Pinstripe Bowl, is also a senior.

First-team All-Big Ten running back Jordan Howard declared for the draft on Monday.