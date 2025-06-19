Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

ICE denies sending agents to Dodger Stadium as team says they were turned away

Dodgers are expected to announce initiative supporting immigrant communities

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Los Angeles Dodgers said on Thursday that the team had denied U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entry to the grounds of the ballpark.

The team said the agents "requested permission to access the parking lots," but an ICE spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital that "ICE was never at Dodgers stadium, and thus never tried to gain access."

Law enforcement was spotted outside of Dodger Stadium earlier Thursday that was believed to be ICE. 

ICE Agents outside Dodgers ballpark

The team reportedly denied the agents access to the ballpark. (KTTV)

Protestors made their way toward Dodger Stadium shortly after the officials' presence.

"Get these fascist f---ing pigs out of our city," an account wrote on X.

Another account said that "support" was "needed" and implored "mass mobilization" to Gate E of the ballpark.

The team is expected to make an announcement later Thursday that they will assist immigrant communities. The team has been silent about the protests and riots around the city.

The team recently found itself in a conundrum with local singer Nessa, who recently performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in Spanish on Saturday as a form of protest against ICE raids in the city. 

She said she has since received death threats, but the support from Latin celebrities "triple-confirmed" for her that "what I did was right."

However, veteran utilityman Enrique Hernández made a social media post on Saturday night before the game about the protests. 

Dodger Stadium

Play between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CONTROVERSIAL NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER AT DODGERS GAME SAYS SHE'S RECEIVED DEATH THREATS

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own," Hernández wrote on Instagram. "I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart.

"ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants."

Other Los Angeles-based professional sports teams have taken a stance, including the NWSL’s Angely City F.C., which gave fans "Immigrant City Football Club" T-shirts at their game on Saturday. Players were also seen warming up with the t-shirts on before their match to show support for those protesting. 

A view of the stage before Shohei Ohtaniis introduced

The stage before Shohei Ohtani is introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Nezza’s Spanish rendition of the anthem came on the day of numerous "No Kings" protests, which were in response to the military parade in Washington, D.C., that coincided with President Donald Trump’s birthday, across the country. 

Trump’s birthday was also the 250th birthday celebration of the United States Army.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

