ICE denies sending agents to Dodger Stadium as team says they were turned away

The Los Angeles Dodgers said on Thursday that the team had denied U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entry to the grounds of the ballpark.

The team said the agents "requested permission to access the parking lots," but an ICE spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital that "ICE was never at Dodgers stadium, and thus never tried to gain access."

Law enforcement was spotted outside of Dodger Stadium earlier Thursday that was believed to be ICE.

Protestors made their way toward Dodger Stadium shortly after the officials' presence.

"Get these fascist f---ing pigs out of our city," an account wrote on X.

Another account said that "support" was "needed" and implored "mass mobilization" to Gate E of the ballpark.

The team is expected to make an announcement later Thursday that they will assist immigrant communities. The team has been silent about the protests and riots around the city.

The team recently found itself in a conundrum with local singer Nessa, who recently performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in Spanish on Saturday as a form of protest against ICE raids in the city.

She said she has since received death threats, but the support from Latin celebrities "triple-confirmed" for her that "what I did was right."

However, veteran utilityman Enrique Hernández made a social media post on Saturday night before the game about the protests.

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own," Hernández wrote on Instagram. "I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart.

"ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants."

Other Los Angeles-based professional sports teams have taken a stance, including the NWSL’s Angely City F.C., which gave fans "Immigrant City Football Club" T-shirts at their game on Saturday. Players were also seen warming up with the t-shirts on before their match to show support for those protesting.

Nezza’s Spanish rendition of the anthem came on the day of numerous "No Kings" protests, which were in response to the military parade in Washington, D.C., that coincided with President Donald Trump’s birthday, across the country.

Trump’s birthday was also the 250th birthday celebration of the United States Army.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.