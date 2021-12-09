Former NFL coach Hue Jackson lands college coaching gig at HBCU

Hue Jackson, formerly of the Raiders and Browns, is headed back to college. No, he isn’t signed up for a course on leadership or analytics, though some might argue he could use both. Jackson’s headed to Louisiana to serve as head coach of Grambling State University.

The Tigers haven’t officially announced the move, though the athletic department did notify media that they’ve scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to introduce the university’s new head coach.

Grambling State, one of the country’s historically black colleges and universities, will be the second consecutive HBCU stop for Jackson. The 56-year-old coach spent this past fall at Tennessee State working as the offensive coordinator under Eddie George.

Jackson’s best known for his two mostly unsuccessful stints as an NFL head coach. He was with the Raiders for one season (2011) and Cleveland for parts of three seasons (2016-2018). As an NFL head coach, Jackson compiled a record of 11-44-1, including 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns.

After he was fired from Cleveland, Jackson jumped at every available opportunity to tell the media that Cleveland’s abysmal record was someone else’s fault. He even went so far as to write and promote a book that supposedly uncovers the misery of the Browns.

Note to Hue: that’s a book that needs no author — the franchise itself has been penning that horror story for decades. (Maybe that’s why the book remains unpublished.)

At GSU, Jackson will replace previous head coach Broderick Forbes, who was fired in November after a 3-7 campaign in his eighth year with the school.

Prior to meeting their new coach for the first time, Tigers players may want to familiarize themselves with Jackson’s famous Hard Knocks speech to prevent any confusion as to who might be driving the team bus next fall.