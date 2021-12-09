Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Grambling State Tigers
Published

Former NFL coach Hue Jackson lands college coaching gig at HBCU

Jackson coached the Browns in the NFL and was 1-31

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hue Jackson, formerly of the Raiders and Browns, is headed back to college. No, he isn’t signed up for a course on leadership or analytics, though some might argue he could use both. Jackson’s headed to Louisiana to serve as head coach of Grambling State University.

The Tigers haven’t officially announced the move, though the athletic department did notify media that they’ve scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to introduce the university’s new head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Steelers won 33-18.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Steelers won 33-18. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Grambling State, one of the country’s historically black colleges and universities, will be the second consecutive HBCU stop for Jackson. The 56-year-old coach spent this past fall at Tennessee State working as the offensive coordinator under Eddie George.

Jackson’s best known for his two mostly unsuccessful stints as an NFL head coach. He was with the Raiders for one season (2011) and Cleveland for parts of three seasons (2016-2018). As an NFL head coach, Jackson compiled a record of 11-44-1, including 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns.

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25, 2018: Special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline in the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 25, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cleveland won 35-20.

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25, 2018: Special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline in the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 25, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cleveland won 35-20. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

After he was fired from Cleveland, Jackson jumped at every available opportunity to tell the media that Cleveland’s abysmal record was someone else’s fault. He even went so far as to write and promote a book that supposedly uncovers the misery of the Browns.

Note to Hue: that’s a book that needs no author — the franchise itself has been penning that horror story for decades. (Maybe that’s why the book remains unpublished.)

At GSU, Jackson will replace previous head coach Broderick Forbes, who was fired in November after a 3-7 campaign in his eighth year with the school.

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 23, 2016: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns walks along the sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 23, 2016 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati won 31-17.

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 23, 2016: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns walks along the sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 23, 2016 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati won 31-17. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to meeting their new coach for the first time, Tigers players may want to familiarize themselves with Jackson’s famous Hard Knocks speech to prevent any confusion as to who might be driving the team bus next fall.