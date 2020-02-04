Houston Roughnecks: What to know about this XFL team

The Houston Roughnecks is one of the eight XFL teams set to play in the rebooted league beginning on Feb. 8.

The Roughnecks will play at TDECU Stadium – the current home of the University of Houston's college football team, the Cougars. The president of the Roughnecks is Brian Michael Cooper, who previously worked for the law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP as part of its entertainment, media and sports practice.

June Jones is the team’s general manager and head coach. Jones was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and interim coach with the San Diego Chargers during his time in the NFL. He previously coached the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE XFL COVERAGE

Here are some Roughnecks players you may know.

PHILLIP WALKER: Walker is relatively unknown in quarterback circles but beat out Connor Cook for the starting job in Houston. He was with the Indianapolis Colts from 2017 to 2019 but never appeared in a game.

SAMMIE COATES: Coates played wide receiver in the NFL from 2015 to 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. He is expected to be one of the top players in the league.

KONY EALY: Ealy played defensive end from 2014 to 2018. He appeared in one Super Bowl, with the Carolina Panthers. He also played for the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

Here’s a look at the Roughnecks’ schedule.

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Wildcats (Feb. 8)

Week 2: vs. St. Louis BattleHawks (Feb. 16)

Week 3: @ Tampa Bay Vipers (Feb. 22)

Week 4: @ Dallas Renegades (March 1)

Week 5: vs. Seattle Dragons (March 7)

Week 6: @ New York Guardians (March 14)

Week 7: vs. DC Defenders (March 22)

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Wildcats (March 29)

Week 9: vs. Dallas Renegades (April 2)

Week 10: @ Seattle Dragons (April 11)