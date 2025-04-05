Houston completes epic comeback in Final Four classic against Duke despite Cooper Flagg's big game

Reminder – we are still in March Madness.

Houston completed a valiant comeback against Duke to earn their trip to the national championship against Florida.

Cooper Flagg, the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft if he decided to leave, missed a potential game-winning shot with less than eight seconds left, and the Cougars escaped with a 70-67 win.

Duke led by as many as 12 in the first half, but Houston was able to cut it to six, as neither team got it quite going offensively.

But the second half was all Duke early on. As the Blue Devils got out to a game-high 14-point lead, Houston had a span where they missed seven of their eight shots.

After that, though, Houston went on an 10-0 run to cut it back down to six with just under five minutes to go, as Duke went on a seven-plus-minute stretch of not hitting a shot. But, the Wooden Award winner Flagg drained a three with just over three minutes to go to make it a nine-point game.

The Cougars were not out, though – in fact, they went on an 11-1 over the final 1:14 to end it.

Houston's Emanuel Sharp knocked down a three with 32.4 seconds left to cut their deficit to three points. Then, off the inbound, Duke turned the ball over, and Houston got a putback dunk to make it a one-point game.

Duke's Tyrese Proctor then missed a one-and-one, and an over-the-back foul on Flagg brought Houston to the line. J'Wan Roberts hit both to take the lead.

After Flagg missed a shot that would have given Duke a lead with less than 10 seconds left, Duke fouled, and L.J. Cryer knocked down both free throws to go up three points. Duke missed a final shot at the buzzer that would have sent them to overtime, sending Duke to the national title game.

Houston scored eight points in the final 33 seconds to Duke's zero to complete the wild comeback.

The two teams shared the longest winning streaks in the NCAA entering the contest – Houston's is now at 18, while Duke's was snapped at 15.

Flagg finished with a game-high 27 points, but his possible last shot in a Duke uniform will be one he'd like to soon forget.

Houston faces Florida on Friday night for the national title.

