Famed NASCAR, motorcross star returning to Daytona weekend with higher purpose for veterans, first-responders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in three years, Travis Pastrana will be taking on the famed Daytona International Speedway.

The excitement is real — the first time Pastrana raced in the Daytona 500. His average heart rate? Over 180 beats per minute.

"At times, I was running over 180 heart rate. For someone that's, you know, was almost 40 years old at the time, to be running that high, it was just kind of a heart attack the entire race," Pastrana said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pastrana won't be in the big race this year, but on Friday, he will be taking part in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona.

To make the event even that much more special, Pastrana, along with part-time Truck Series driver and YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, has partnered with Black Rifle Coffee and BRUNT Workwear, who together are donating $100,000 to the Boot Campaign, which supports life-changing programs for veterans and military families, particularly in mental health, housing, and financial wellness.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-founded, mission-driven brand with a long-standing commitment to veterans, first responders, and those who serve. BRUNT Workwear builds tough, reliable gear for hardworking Americans, and this sponsorship marks a big step for the brand on the national motorsports stage.

For Pastrana, being a part of the Black Rifle Coffee team hits home, as his father was a Marine, his grandfather was in the Navy and his father-in-law also served.

DAYTONA 500 WEATHER: FORECAST FOR SUNDAY'S RACE AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

"My dad loves to get veterans together, tell stories, and just be appreciative for being able to live the American Dream. We like to support the American Dream," Pastrana said. "But really, we're trying to support veterans, first-responders, and show them a good time. It was all about bringing people in for this amazing experience at Daytona.

"BRUNT Boots was like, 'Hey, we all want to go down (to Daytona). Like, all the employees, all those kind of blue-collar crew they have. We want to go be a part of Daytona. Do you want to race?' I was like, 'Hell yeah, I want to race. Like that would be absolutely awesome.' Like, I know I'm not the best at rear-wheel drive or pavement, but this is going to be fun."

"It's the most intense racing you can do because it lasts for hours," added McFarland. "You're full throttle for hours, and I think BRUNT Boots and Black Rifle Coffee, they're just such cool brands and they just totally go along with the theme of Daytona Speedway, brother, you know? It's an honor for me to be a part of that."

These partnerships, Pastrana said, rejuvenate the love for racing.

"Sometimes you get into this rut where you're like, you just want to win. I get so caught up in something. And then you go and you race the Freedom 500 and the stands are packed and you feel that, like, why you started racing in the first place?" he said.

"And I think that's why Black Rifle and BRUNT Boots have kind of partnered up with us because, look, win, lose, and draw, we're gonna have a bunch of people that are coming in, we're going to have some veterans, we're gonna show everyone that we're having a good time and that these brands are supporting the people that are supporting the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, it matters if we win, obviously," McFarland noted. "But I think Black Rifle and BRUNT both know, like, if Trav and I do something cool, it's all success."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter