Homecoming queen trades tiara for helmet, kicks winning extra point

A Mississippi high school homecoming queen switched out her tiara for a football helmet Friday and hours later kicked the winning extra point to lift her team to victory.

Kaylee Foster had just been named the 2018 Ocean Springs High School homecoming queen when the senior changed into her Greyhounds team uniform for a game against George County High School after a round of congratulations and photos, the Mississippi Press reported.

Foster’s two field goals from 20 and 30 yards during regular play provided all of her team’s points for a 6-6 tie. In overtime, she lifted the Greyhounds to a 13-12 win.

"I really don't have any words," Foster told the paper afterward, standing on the field in her football uniform, topped with her queen's tiara, as she accommodated numerous photo requests. "This has just been so wonderful. I love football and I love Ocean Springs."

Greyhounds head coach Ryan Ross said he wanted to check to see how unique Friday’s events were.

"I'd like to check the whole country and see if it's ever happened before," Ross said of the homecoming queen winning the game. "It certainly makes for a memorable weekend for the whole team, but especially Kaylee. It's a big night for her. I'm proud of her and I'm proud of the team."

Foster has been a kicker with the varsity team since her sophomore year and a homecoming court member for four years, according to the Associated Press.

Asked what made her more nervous, the moment before being announced homecoming queen or her kick, Foster told the Mississippi Press, “I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick.”

After the game, Foster was told that a 9-year-old girl said, “That’s the kind of girl I want to be” after hearing from her father that the homecoming queen made the winning extra point.

"Oh my goodness," Foster said. "I love that. I think that is so special. I hope she really does decide to play football, because it's been wonderful and taught me so much. I really appreciate that."

