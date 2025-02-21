Charles Barkley takes aim at Canada after 4 Nations victory: ‘They didn’t want to be the 51st state’

Expand / Collapse search
Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA great Charles Barkley was hoping to celebrate his birthday on Thursday with a victory for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Instead, Canada defeated the Americans in a thrilling overtime victory. 

However, it was Barkley who might have had the last laugh. 

Charles Barkley smiles

Charles Barkley smiles after the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks during Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 12, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

During Thursday’s broadcast of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, Barkley congratulated the Canadians on their victory.

"Congratulations to Canada – I’m sorry we got the tariffs on you," he quipped before adding, "It was a great hockey game."

The remark prompted Barkley’s co-hosts to laugh in amusement, but the Hall of Famer was not done. 

"They were playing harder because of the tariffs, and they didn’t want to be the 51st state. That’s motivation." 

Canada players celebrate

Canada players celebrate after a goal by Nathan MacKinnon during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game against the United States on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

JUSTIN TRUDEAU SENDS FIERY MESSAGE TO US AFTER CANADA'S 4 NATIONS WIN

Thursday’s final came amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. 

President Donald Trump teased Canadian lawmakers about the country becoming its "51st state." He also openly called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the "governor" of Canada and threatened a series of tariffs. 

The intensity led to Canadian fans booing the American national anthem before two games in the tournament – something several Team USA players took personally. 

Matthew Tkachuk celebrates with Auston Matthews

Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk, #19, celebrates with Team USA forward Auston Matthews, #34, his goal against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Canadian star Connor McDavid scored in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory and ultimate bragging rights, which Trudeau wasted no time in taking part in. 

"You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game," he said in a post on X after the game.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.