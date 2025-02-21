Charles Barkley takes aim at Canada after 4 Nations victory: ‘They didn’t want to be the 51st state’

NBA great Charles Barkley was hoping to celebrate his birthday on Thursday with a victory for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Instead, Canada defeated the Americans in a thrilling overtime victory.

However, it was Barkley who might have had the last laugh.

During Thursday’s broadcast of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, Barkley congratulated the Canadians on their victory.

"Congratulations to Canada – I’m sorry we got the tariffs on you," he quipped before adding, "It was a great hockey game."

The remark prompted Barkley’s co-hosts to laugh in amusement, but the Hall of Famer was not done.

"They were playing harder because of the tariffs, and they didn’t want to be the 51st state. That’s motivation."

Thursday’s final came amid heightened political tensions between the two nations.

President Donald Trump teased Canadian lawmakers about the country becoming its "51st state." He also openly called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the "governor" of Canada and threatened a series of tariffs.

The intensity led to Canadian fans booing the American national anthem before two games in the tournament – something several Team USA players took personally.

Canadian star Connor McDavid scored in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory and ultimate bragging rights, which Trudeau wasted no time in taking part in.

"You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game," he said in a post on X after the game.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.