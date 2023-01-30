Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who starred for Blackhawks, dead at 84

Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who won one Stanley Cup and was a 12-time All-Star who played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers, has died. He was 84.

No cause of death was given.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death Monday.

"The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84," the organization tweeted. "Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting to 1,063 regular-season games.

"Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet. In his retirement, ‘The Golden Jet’ was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favorite accomplishments.

"Bobby was a 3x Art Ross Trophy winner, Lester Patrick Trophy winner, 2x Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, Stanley Cup Champion, Hockey Hall of Famer, and one of the @NHL’s 100 Greatest Players.

"We send our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends, former teammates, and Blackhawks organization during this very difficult time."

FOX 32 Chicago reported Hull’s death, citing sources. A sports marketing group which Hull had worked with in the past for autograph sessions also reported his death in a Facebook post.

"It was with great sadness that we report our long time friend Bobby Hull has passed away, just a few weeks after his 84th birthday," AM Sports Marketing Group wrote. "We were lucky enough to share many times with Bobby over the years, many stories, a few cigars, and many bottles of dirty red.

"We have met many legends in sports over the years. There was one great storyteller and man who enjoyed being with his fans until his last days. A man who would share a story or three [with] anyone who would ask about hockey and his amazing life story of coming from nothing to be one of the top hockey players of all time.

"We will never forgot Robert Marvin Hull. He was The Legend."

The Jets nor the NHL did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family," Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "When I assumed leadership of the organization upon my father’s passing in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador of the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable. On behalf of the entire Wirtz family, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed."

The Hockey Hall of Famer developed into a superstar once he got his legs underneath him at 19 years old for the Blackhawks. He played 15 years in Chicago and was a constant on the NHL All-Star Team. He won the Art Ross Trophy three times as the league’s leader in points and the Hart Trophy twice as the league’s MVP.

He helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 1961.

Hull made waves when he jumped to the World Hockey Association to play for the Jets after being unhappy with his pay in the NHL. He signed a 10-year deal worth nearly $2 million and received a $1 million signing bonus.

The NHL also name a rule after him. The Bobby Hull rule banned curved blades over fears it would injure goalies.

Hull had several children with his first wife, Joanne – Bobby Jr., Blake, Brett, Bart and Michelle. Brett Hull won a silver medal for the U.S. in the 2002 Olympics. He played in the NHL from 1985 to 2006. Bart Hull played college football and professionally in the CFL. Bobby Jr. and Blake each played in Canadian hockey leagues and Michelle was a figure skater.

Bobby Hull had a child, Jessica, with his second wife Claudia and another child, Beth, with a Canadian woman.

He finished his career as the Blackhawks’ all-time leading scorer and second in career goals in the WHA.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.