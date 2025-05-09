Expand / Collapse search
High School

High school lacrosse player, 16, dies of injuries sustained during game

Dylan Veselic was hit in the head, underneath his helmet, with a shot

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A high school lacrosse player from Ohio died this week at the age of 16 after a freak accident during a game.

Dylan Veselic, a sophomore at Bay Village High School, died Thursday after taking a ball to the head two days prior.

Veselic was injured after a shot from an opponent struck the back of his head underneath his helmet. He underwent surgery on Wednesday, but it was not enough.

Dylan Veselic

Dylan Veselic, 16, died of his injuries sustained in a high school lacrosse game. (Bay Village Boys Lacrosse)

"We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the family said in a statement.

"Dylan was a dedicated student and athlete, and we are heartbroken by this loss," Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles said in a statement, via Cleveland.com. "Counseling services are available at Bay High School for students, staff and family who need support."

A fundraiser in honor of Veselic has raised over $80,000; its goal was just $500.

A lacrosse stick on the ground

Those in the community have left both lacrosse and hockey sticks and soccer balls on their porches and lawns in support.

"Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates," added Bay Village athletic director Matt Spellman said.

"He was kind, hardworking and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom."

Veselic was listed as a captain of the team on MaxPreps.

This was his second season on varsity, playing for the varsity team as a freshman, as well. He played in 25 high school games.

Lacrosse player

According to MaxPreps, Dylan Veselic was captain of his lacrosse team. (iStock)

The team canceled a game on Thursday, the day he died, for a prayer service. Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.