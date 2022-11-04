Herschel Walker calls out Warnock for campaign bus with Tennessee license plate ahead of game against Georgia

As No. 1 Tennessee has skyrocketed up the polls, it has knocked off five teams ranked in the top 25.

In Week 7, the Volunteers finally beat Nick Saban and Alabama for the first time in 16 tries and are coming off a 44-6 drubbing of Kentucky in Week 9.

Tennessee’s success has set up a monumental matchup with No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, with the winner of the game "between the hedges" setting itself up for a berth in the SEC championship game while establishing itself as the top team in the country.

Alumni from both schools will be streaming into Athens, Georgia, for the contest, including Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Walker, who won the Heisman in 1982 as a running back at Georgia, is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

On Friday, as the college football world prepares for Saturday’s tilt between the Bulldogs and the Vols, Walker took a shot at Warnock for having a campaign bus with Tennessee license plates.

"Another example of Raphael Warnock failing to stand with the people of Georgia," Walker said in a press release. "Instead of supporting a Georgia business, Warnock used his California campaign dollars to buy a bus from Tennessee. He might as well have painted his bus orange and played ‘Rocky Top’ all day.

"Georgia deserves a senator who stands with and fights for the people of Georgia, our businesses, our families and our way of life. Go Dawgs!"

As of Monday, Walker and Warnock were virtually tied in a poll, with Walker at 46% and Warnock at 45%, according to Fox News Digital.

The game between Georgia and Tennessee will be a classic offense-vs.-defense battle.

The Vols enter the game with the top-ranked offense in the country, leading the nation in points per game (49.4), yards per game (553.0), pass efficiency (198.52), and yards per pass attempt (11.3). Their running game also averages 199.6 yards per game, which is good for 24th in the country.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense is fourth in the country in yards allowed per game (262.6) and 13th in the country in passing yards (177.1).