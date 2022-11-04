Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Polls
Published

Georgia Senate poll: Warnock, Walker deadlocked among definite voters 4 days before Election Day

Walked and Warnock are polling at even levels of support among Georgia's most committed voters.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Herschel Walker warns about 'very radical' Sen. Raphael Warnock Video

Herschel Walker warns about 'very radical' Sen. Raphael Warnock

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker reacts to President Biden's speech from Wednesday night slamming the GOP as a 'threat to Democracy' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Four days until Election Day, polling data suggests the Georgia Senate election is a toss-up, with Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock tied among definite voters. 

VOTERS SHARE WHO THEY THINK WILL WIN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

Warnock and Walker boast identical 48% rates of support from those who say they will definitely vote, according to a Marist Poll of 1,009 definite voters. A similar Marist Poll conducted in September had Warnock up by 2 points.

The definite voter sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop in Dawsonville, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2022. | U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock D-Ga., candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in College Park, Georgia.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop in Dawsonville, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2022. | U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock D-Ga., candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in College Park, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Among registered voters in the state, Warnock holds 49% support to Walker's 45% support. 

GEORGIA LIBERTARIAN SENATE CANDIDATE WOULD BE ‘HAPPY’ TO FORCE RUNOFF, WANTS TO OFFER THIRD OPTION FOR VOTERS

Former college football star and current senatorial candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally, as former President Trump applauds, in Perry, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2021.

Former college football star and current senatorial candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally, as former President Trump applauds, in Perry, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)

Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler by a razor-thin margin to capture the seat in the January 2021 runoff election, prompting Republicans to view him as very vulnerable in his re-election bid for a full six-year term.

Walker, who won a Heisman Trophy and helped steer the University of Georgia to a college football national championship four decades ago, jumped into the GOP race to face off against Warnock a year ago, after months of support and encouragement to run for the Senate by former President Trump, his longtime friend.

Former President Obama, center, stands with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and candidate for U.S. Senate, Sen. Raphael Warnock D-Ga., during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in College Park, Georgia.

Former President Obama, center, stands with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and candidate for U.S. Senate, Sen. Raphael Warnock D-Ga., during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in College Park, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warnock and Walker participated in the one and only debate between them last month in Savannah. 

Walker initially said over the summer he would debate his Democrat opponent anytime, but that his campaign needed to negotiate the details.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics