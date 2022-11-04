Georgia Senate poll: Warnock, Walker deadlocked among definite voters 4 days before Election Day

Four days until Election Day, polling data suggests the Georgia Senate election is a toss-up, with Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock tied among definite voters.

VOTERS SHARE WHO THEY THINK WILL WIN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

Warnock and Walker boast identical 48% rates of support from those who say they will definitely vote, according to a Marist Poll of 1,009 definite voters. A similar Marist Poll conducted in September had Warnock up by 2 points.

The definite voter sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Among registered voters in the state, Warnock holds 49% support to Walker's 45% support.

GEORGIA LIBERTARIAN SENATE CANDIDATE WOULD BE ‘HAPPY’ TO FORCE RUNOFF, WANTS TO OFFER THIRD OPTION FOR VOTERS

Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler by a razor-thin margin to capture the seat in the January 2021 runoff election, prompting Republicans to view him as very vulnerable in his re-election bid for a full six-year term.

Walker, who won a Heisman Trophy and helped steer the University of Georgia to a college football national championship four decades ago, jumped into the GOP race to face off against Warnock a year ago, after months of support and encouragement to run for the Senate by former President Trump, his longtime friend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warnock and Walker participated in the one and only debate between them last month in Savannah.

Walker initially said over the summer he would debate his Democrat opponent anytime, but that his campaign needed to negotiate the details.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.