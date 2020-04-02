Henry Ruggs III: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Henry Ruggs III is a wide receiver who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Alabama and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Robert E. Lee High School in Alabama, Ruggs III was a five-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Alabama.

ESPN listed Ruggs III as the No. 166 prospect in the ESPN 300 and the No. 23 wide receiver.

Here are five other things to know about Ruggs III.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Ruggs III is listed at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he had 30 1/2-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands. He ran an incredible 4.27 40-yard dash and had a 42.0 vertical jump.

2) DYNAMIC DUO AT ALABAMA

Many NFL experts project Ruggs III to be a top 20 pick in the upcoming draft. Ruggs III and former Alabama teammate and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are both expected to be among the top wideouts off the board.

Ruggs III had 40 receptions for 746 yards, a 15.1 yard per catch average, and seven touchdowns, and Jeudy came down with 77 receptions for 1,163 and 10 scores for the Crimson Tide in 2019.

3) ALL-TIME CRIMSON TIDE

Ruggs III finished his time with Alabama ranked third on the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown receptions list with 24 scores.

He averaged 17.5 yards per catch in three seasons, which is good for sixth on Alabama’s career list (minimum 50 catches).

4) BIG-GAME PERFORMANCES

During his junior season, Ruggs III put forth three great receiving outputs. His coming-out party was on Sept. 14 against South Carolina, where he came down with six receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Two weeks later against Southern Mississippi, Ruggs III pulled in four catches for 148 yards and two scores, and finally, against rival Auburn, Ruggs had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

NFL Draft experts believe Ruggs III will be one of the top wide receivers off the board.

Many believe he will fall somewhere in between the New York Jets at No. 11 overall, and the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21. Other teams that could be interested in Ruggs include the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12, San Francisco 49ers at No. 13, and the Denver Broncos at No. 15.

There is no doubt that Ruggs III will be a first-round draft selection.