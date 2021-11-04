Henry Ruggs crash: Friend says victim was about to get US citizenship

Tina Tintor was the victim in Tuesday’s car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. On Wednesday night, there were candles lit and balloons on display in her memory.

Bojana Filopovic, a good friend of Tintor’s, talked about how the Serbian immigrants met when they were 5 years old and had an ongoing friendship for the last 20 years. Monday night into Tuesday morning, Filipovic said the two took Tintor's dog Maxi out for a walk.

"We always go to parks and walk her dogs and just hang out and have a good time," Filipovic said. "And just think about our future. We were just talking about going to Serbia together. She was just about to get her citizenship, and everything was going swell."

Tintor dropped Filopovic off at home and was a mile away from her house when police said that Ruggs drove 156 mph down Rainbow Boulevard in his Corvette and eventually smashed into Tintor’s Toyota Rav4, which sent both cars more than 500 feet down the road.

Tintor and her dog were stuck inside the car and neither survived.

Filopovic said that Tintor’s mom called her crying Tuesday morning.

"Her mom was calling me crying like, ‘Hey, can you check if that's her car. She wasn't coming home. She was supposed to wake up at 7 a.m. to run errands, but she never got home with her dog,’" Filopovic said.

Ruggs was released from the team hours before an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said he was traveling inside his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds prior to the crash, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .161, which is more than twice the legal limit in the state.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.