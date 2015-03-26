Hedman receives new deal from Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed defenseman year contract extension on Wednesday.

The second player taken in the 2009 NHL Draft, Hedman was in the final year of his entry-level deal.

"[Hedman] has shown tremendous growth as a player in just more than two seasons in the NHL while also becoming a key member of our team. We look forward to his continued development in a Lightning uniform," said Tampa Bay general manager Steve Yzerman.

The Sweden native has collected nine goals and 48 points in 173 career games, all before his 21st birthday. This season, he ranks second on the team in average ice time per game at 22:55.