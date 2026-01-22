Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

‘Heated Rivalry’ actors land Olympic role as torchbearers for Milano Cortina Olympics

Storrie and Williams portrayed fictional hockey players on rival teams in the series

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 22

Hollywood stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are ready for their Olympic close-ups.

The lead actors in the sports romance TV series "Heated Rivalry" have been selected as torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics. After portraying Olympic-level rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov on screen, Storrie and Williams will now take part in the real-life Games. 

Neither actor will actually compete on the ice at the Olympics.

Heated Rivalry stars

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on Nov. 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.  (Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Instead, Storrie and Williams will participate in the Olympic Torch Relay as it makes its way through Italy before ending at next month's opening ceremony in Milan. The torch relay always starts in Greece, home of the original Olympic Games.

As of Thursday, the torch was in Trieste, Italy, with 13 cities left on its route to Milan. The 2026 Winter Games run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams speak onstage

(L-R) Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams speak onstage during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images)

Storrie's and Williams' specific roles in the relay have yet to be revealed.

Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena interior

The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is seen. The photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto /LaPresse via AP)

"Heated Rivalry" is a television adaptation of Rachel Reid's novel series "Game Changers." It follows an off-ice romance between Hollander, a fictional Canadian hockey star, and Rozanov, a fictional Russian pro. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

