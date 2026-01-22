‘Heated Rivalry’ actors land Olympic role as torchbearers for Milano Cortina Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are ready for their Olympic close-ups.

The lead actors in the sports romance TV series "Heated Rivalry" have been selected as torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics. After portraying Olympic-level rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov on screen, Storrie and Williams will now take part in the real-life Games.

Neither actor will actually compete on the ice at the Olympics.

Instead, Storrie and Williams will participate in the Olympic Torch Relay as it makes its way through Italy before ending at next month's opening ceremony in Milan. The torch relay always starts in Greece, home of the original Olympic Games.

As of Thursday, the torch was in Trieste, Italy, with 13 cities left on its route to Milan. The 2026 Winter Games run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.

Storrie's and Williams' specific roles in the relay have yet to be revealed.

"Heated Rivalry" is a television adaptation of Rachel Reid's novel series "Game Changers." It follows an off-ice romance between Hollander, a fictional Canadian hockey star, and Rozanov, a fictional Russian pro. The show has been renewed for a second season.

