Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Heat

Heat's Pat Riley has stern message for Jimmy Butler after Knicks swipe: 'You should keep your mouth shut'

Butler recently suggested the Celtics and Knicks would be 'at home' if he was played for the Heat

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jimmy Butler recently went viral for his comments about where the Miami Heat would be if he was able to play in the playoffs, but it appears his team president, Pat Riley, isn’t too happy with his comments. 

Butler was seen in a video that circulated on social media talking about how the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks would be "at home" if he were playing, implying that his presence on the court with the Heat would’ve resulted in them not losing in the first round. Butler sprained his MCL during the Play-In Tournament, which led to him missing the first round. 

Riley spoke to media on Monday, where he was asked his thoughts on Butler’s comments. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pat Riley with prayer hands on court

Pat Riley looks on during Udonis Haslem jersey Retirement on January 19, 2024 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.  (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

"For him to say that, I thought is that Jimmy trolling, or is that Jimmy serious?" Riley said. "If you’re not on the court playing against Boston, if you’re not on the court playing against the New York Knicks you should keep your mouth shut and your criticism of those teams."

The message from Riley is pretty clear here, as the Heat are not, in fact, playing anymore in the playoffs as the Celtics and Knicks both moved on to the second round. 

TOM THIBODEAU HAS HILARIOUS RESPONSE TO JIMMY BUTLER'S SLIGHT TOWARD KNICKS: ‘I’LL BEAT HIM TO A PULP'

In the video, Butler can be heard saying, "If I was playing, Boston would at home, New York damn sure would be at home. Josh Hart? C’mon man."

He also jokingly said that he wanted to beat Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau to a pulp on the court, to which the veteran coach responded by saying the exact same thing to reporters ahead of the Knicks’ first round matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday. 

Jimmy Butler shoots a free throw

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat prepares to shoot a free throw against the Washington Wizards on February 2, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.  (Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Who?" Thibodeau said on Sunday. "I don’t know him. But I’ll beat him to a pulp."

Riley also has a strong connection to the Knicks, having been their head coach from 1991-95 before he joined the Heat. Riley led the Knicks to the NBA Finals during the 1993-94 campaign when the team went 57-25. 

Riley’s Heat made a Finals run last season, shocking everyone as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and continued to wipe the Eastern Conference competition before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the final series of the season. Butler was a key piece in making that happen. 

Pat Riley walks into arena

Pat Riley looks on before game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on June 12, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.  (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Riley doesn’t want to hear hypotheticals from Butler, whether he was "trolling" or not. The two teams he mentioned still have a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy, while the Heat are already looking ahead to the 2024-25 season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.