Tom Thibodeau has hilarious response to Jimmy Butler's slight toward Knicks: 'I'll beat him to a pulp'

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is ready to lead his squad into the second round of the NBA Playoffs after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, but he had time to deliver the perfect response for Jimmy Butler’s quip against his team.

In a recent video that went viral, Butler said his Miami Heat would’ve beaten the Boston Celtics in the first round if he was able to play, and he also mentioned the Knicks by saying they would’ve been "home" as well.

"If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would be at home. Josh Hart? C’mon man," Butler said in the video.

Butler also mentioned Thibodeau, his former head coach, joking that he would beat him "to a pulp."

Thibodeau was asked what he had to say about Butler’s comments one day before the Knicks opened its series against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

"Who?" Thibodeau told the New York Post while smiling. "I don’t know him. But I’ll beat him to a pulp."

Butler added that he loves Thibodeau, but said, "You want me, I don’t want you."

Thibodeau coached Butler in the past, and their disarray with the Minnesota Timberwolves was well known during the 2018-19 season.

"The pair is unified in the belief that the answer to every question centers around more work. After more than a decade competing with – and against – each other, there is a mutual admiration that has blossomed in the struggle," an ESPN profile on Thibodeau and Butler read.

Butler also said, "F--- Thibs," as a joke when asked by ESPN to provide any fond memories of his time with Thibodeau, which also included being coached with the Chicago Bulls.

Butler had to miss the playoffs after spraining his MCL during the Play-In Tournament. The Celtics, then, defeated the Heat in the first round in five games, including Game 5’s 118-84 blowout.

Meanwhile, the Knicks took down the 76ers on the road in Game 6 to move on in the playoffs. Thibodeau has been commended for his leadership with Jalen Brunson serving as New York’s star point guard to go along with Hart, Donte DiVicenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein and others who provide extreme hustle on both sides of the floor.

