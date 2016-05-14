Expand / Collapse search
Heat have their Game 7 but still won't have Hassan Whiteside

By Chris Bahr | FoxSports
MIAMI, FL - MAY 7: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat is looked at in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2016 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-91 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. They did it without center Hassan Whiteside, and they'll have to do it without him again Sunday if they are to advance and face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Whiteside hasn't played since suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee in Game 3 of this series. He will travel with the team to Toronto but will be merely a spectator for the decisive game.

"I don't really have a time period for you," Whiteside told reporters, according to ESPN. "I'm just getting better."

When healthy, Whiteside has been a force in the postseason, averaging 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.