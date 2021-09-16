HBO's 'Hard Knocks' to feature Colts in show's first in-season edition

The hit HBO show "Hard Knocks" will feature the Indianapolis Colts in the first in-season edition of the program, it was announced Thursday.

The revelation came during the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team.

Fans will get an inside look at how the team fares for the rest of the season starting on Nov. 17.

"We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season," NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a news release. "Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series."

The Colts dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming show.

It’s the first time the show will take place in the middle of the NFL season. Nov. 17 will be in between the Colts’ Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The show usually chronicles a team’s trials and tribulations during training camp and shows exactly what players and coaches go through during the summer months of the offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys were featured on the most recent edition of "Hard Knocks."