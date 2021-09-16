Tom Brady shares advice to young quarterbacks looking for long, successful NFL career

Tom Brady spoke earlier this week about how many young quarterbacks were starting the first week of the 2021 season. On Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked what advice he would offer those up-and-coming players.

Brady cautioned that it’s no cakewalk having a successful career in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Good luck. It’s tough, but it’s up to them. Yeah, if you do the right stuff, you have a shot. But I see a lot of people not do the right stuff. I try to influence the people I can," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star told reporters.

"First of all, you have to love it. If you want to do it for a long period of time, you have to really excel at it, and that really comes from loving it. It’s a lot of different motivations over long periods of time. Lots of little things at different moments – some is more motivation, some is more inspiration, but there are a lot of different things that play into it."

BUCS' TOM BRADY SHOCKED BY YOUNG QUARTERBACK FIELD: 'I DON’T REMEMBER THIS MANY ROOKIES PLAYING’

Brady made his initial remarks on his podcast "Let’s Go" Monday.

"I don’t remember this many rookies playing," he said. "Even the second-year guys. Tua [Tagovailoa], [Justin] Herbert, [Joe] Burrow, Trevor Lawrence. [Justin] Fields played a little bit. Trey Lance played a little bit. Zach Wilson is playing. Mac Jones is playing. That’s a lot of young quarterbacks.

"Gone are the days of Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning. You know, those are the guys I’m used to hearing about," Brady added. "I’ll be forgotten here soon. I’ll move on, and they’ll be onto someone else, but that’s just the way football goes, as does life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to NFL.com, Sunday was just the second time since 1970 that three rookies started: Lawrence, Wilson and Jones. All three lost their Week 1 games but are expected to be playing for their respective teams for years to come.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.