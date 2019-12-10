Hawaii Bowl 2019: Hawaii vs. BYU preview, how to watch & more

The SoFi Hawaii Bowl will be played between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the BYU Cougars on Dec. 23. The game will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Rainbow Warriors enter the game with a 9-5 overall record and a 5-3 Mountain West Conference record. BYU is an independent team that has a 7-5 overall record.

It is the second straight time Hawaii will be in the Hawaii Bowl and essentially hosting the game. Their last four bowl appearances came in the Hawaii Bowl, while the team appeared in a Sugar Bowl in 2007. Cole McDonald leads the offense with 3,642 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes. Cedric Boyd has 95 catches for 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jared Smart (987) and JoJo Ward (975) could also reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark during the game. Kaimana Padello leads the team with seven sacks.

The Cougars are entering their second straight bowl game. The program has made 36 bowl appearances overall and has a 15-20-1 record. Zach Wilson leads the Cougars with 2,108 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season. Matt Bushman leads with 597 receiving yards and four touchdown passes while Lopini Katoa has carried the running back load with 307 rushing yards. He’s filled in for Sione Finau who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Payton Wilgar leads the defense with three interceptions.

It will be the 28th meeting between the two teams. BYU has won 22 of the 27 games played.

HAWAII BOWL INFO

Sponsor: SoFi

Date: December 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Aloha Stadium

Location: Honolulu

ODDS

Moneyline: Hawaii (+110), BYU (-130)

Spread: BYU (-2), Hawaii (+2)

Over/Under: 64; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com