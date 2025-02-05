Harrison Butker's faith has rubbed off on Patrick Mahomes, teammates, Chiefs owner's daughter says

Harrison Butker may have garnered criticism last year off the field, but according to Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, his presence in the locker room is certainly felt.

Butker became a rather polarizing figure last offseason after he gave a faith-based commencement speech at Benedictine College and urged women to embrace the title of "homemaker."

The controversial speech garnered much praise and backlash.

Butker also went after former President Joe Biden , adding, "Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

However, shortly after the speech, Butker's jersey became one of the most popular on the NFL's online shop.

Butker has not shied away from embracing his faith, and Hunt said that has rubbed off on his teammates, including Patrick Mahomes.

"Harrison is an amazing guy, and the most kind, genuine person. He is an awesome family man, they're so sweet and precious. I think what's been really cool to see this year, especially, is that it's such a sense of iron sharpening iron," Hunt told Riley Gaines on OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast..

"Harrison and his boldness in his faith encourages other guys to be bold in their faith. You've seen Patrick be so bold in his faith and thanking God right off the bat when we won the AFC Championship. Boldness empowers boldness, and it's just so refreshing to see, and I think he's such a light to everybody around him."

Before the 2024 season began, Butker and the Chiefs agreed to a four-year, $25.6 million deal, the richest contract ever given to a kicker.

This season, he made all but two of his 31 extra-point attempts (he went 38-for-38 in 2023), and he was 21-for-25 (84%) on field goal tries. He connected on all of his tries between 30 and 49 yards, but has missed three straight from 50-plus. He kicked the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

