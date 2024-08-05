Chiefs, Harrison Butker agree to richest deal ever given to kicker in NFL history: reports

A Kansas City Chiefs staple isn't going anywhere for a while.

The Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $25.6 million, the most ever given to a kicker in NFL history. His $17.75 million guaranteed is also the most for the position.

Butker has been all but automatic in the NFL, despite playing in subzero temperatures in Kansas City.

In his seven-year career, he has knocked 89.1% of his field goal attempts and 94.5% of extra-points. This past season was his best, though, as he went 38-for-38 on PATs and 33-for-35 (career-high 94.3%) on field goal attempts.

"There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!" he posted on X.

The three-time Super Bowl champion added to his resume back in February by going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in Super Bowl LVIII, including two game-tying kicks in the fourth quarter (one of which sent the game to overtime with three seconds left).

Butker had become a rather polarizing figure throughout this offseason after he gave a faith-based commencement speech at Benedictine College and urged women to embrace the title of "homemaker."

The controversial speech garnered both much praise and backlash, with even the college's nuns saying his comments "fostered division" and "do not…represent" the school's values.

Butker also went after President Biden while adding, "Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

However, shortly after the speech, Butker's jersey became one of the most popular on the NFL's online shop.

It also looks as if Matt Araiza will be the team's punter in Week 1, who signed with the team shortly after his rape accuser dropped a lawsuit against him following prosecutors saying the actions between the two were consensual.

The deal keeps Butker with the Chiefs through the 2028 season, when he will be 33 years old.

