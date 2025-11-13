Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Hannah Hidalgo sets NCAA, Notre Dame records in historic performance

Notre Dame trounced Akron 85-58

Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball star Hannah Hidalgo is arguably one of the best players in the country, and her record-breaking performance on Wednesday underscored that notion.

Hidalgo was in her bag, as they say. She set an NCAA mark with 16 steals and a Fighting Irish record with 44 points in the team’s 85-58 win over the Akron Zips. She added nine rebounds as well.

Hannah Hidalgo drives to the basket

Notre Dame junior Hannah Hidalgo dribbles with the ball after recording her 15th of 16 steals during an NCAA women's college basketball game between Notre Dame and Akron Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

She played 28 minutes and was 16-of-25 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range to help lead the No. 18-ranked team to the dominant victory. Akron committed 38 turnovers despite shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Hidalgo said after the game she knows what her teammates demand of her night in and night out and tries to deliver to the best of her abilities.

Hannah Hidalgo steals the ball

Notre Dame junior Hannah Hidalgo (3) steals the ball from Akron's Keiryn McGuff during an NCAA women's college basketball game between Notre Dame and Akron Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"My teammates, I know that’s what they need from me," she said, via On3 Sports. "And I want to be able to be consistent in doing that."

Cassandre Prosper was the only other Notre Dame player who was in double figures. She scored 14 points.

Akron’s Ni’Rah Clark led the Zips with 13 points.

The junior New Jersey native is averaging 34.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Notre Dame is 3-0 this season but in all of their first three matchups, they’ve looked dominant. The Fighting Irish toppled Farleigh Dickinson in the opener, 98-52, and then trounced Chicago State, 116-58.

Hannah Hidalgo hugs a fan

Notre Dame junior Hannah Hidalgo hugs a fan after a 44-point, 16-steal performance during an NCAA women's college basketball game between Notre Dame and Akron Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Notre Dame’s first big test will come against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday and then No. 8 USC next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

