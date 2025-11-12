Expand / Collapse search
Louisville Cardinals

Louisville men's basketball coach suffers bizarre injury trying to avoid celebration

Pat Kelsey said he was trying to avoid his assistant coaches

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Sometimes, even winning takes a toll.

Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey learned the hard way on Tuesday night as he tried to avoid the postgame celebration fracas following their win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Pat Kelsey appears stunned

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey did not like a call during the second half as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The No. 12 Cardinals defeated the No. 9 Wildcats 96-88 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

He entered his postgame media availability with his right middle finger in a splint. He said he was trying to avoid his assistant coaches mobbing him after the victory on the other side of the arena.

"Now I’m 50, but I got some wheels," he said. "There’s a curtain that separates the two halves of the court, and I try to bust through, but my finger gets caught on something."

Pat Kelsey with fans after a win

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey went into the Cardinal student section after the Cards beat the Cats 96-88 in the UofL-UK annual rivalry game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Nov. 11, 2025. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kelsey said his finger was bent at nearly 90 degrees but was unsure if it was broken. A team physician helped him reset the finger.

"There’s so much adrenaline going on in my body right now, I didn’t feel anything," he said.

Louisville’s win over Kentucky is one of their biggest in recent years. Kelsey took over the Cardinals as head coach after the team went 8-24 under Kenny Payne during the 2023-24 season.

The Cardinals were 27-8 last year and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season.

Pat Kelsey calls plays from the sideline

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey shouts instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Louisville had lost 14 out of its last 17 against Kentucky before the win on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

