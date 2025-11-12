Louisville men's basketball coach suffers bizarre injury trying to avoid celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes, even winning takes a toll.

Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey learned the hard way on Tuesday night as he tried to avoid the postgame celebration fracas following their win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The No. 12 Cardinals defeated the No. 9 Wildcats 96-88 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

He entered his postgame media availability with his right middle finger in a splint. He said he was trying to avoid his assistant coaches mobbing him after the victory on the other side of the arena.

"Now I’m 50, but I got some wheels," he said. "There’s a curtain that separates the two halves of the court, and I try to bust through, but my finger gets caught on something."

DESPITE JT TOPPIN'S 35-POINT PERFORMANCE, ILLINOIS OUTLASTED TEXAS TECH

Kelsey said his finger was bent at nearly 90 degrees but was unsure if it was broken. A team physician helped him reset the finger.

"There’s so much adrenaline going on in my body right now, I didn’t feel anything," he said.

Louisville’s win over Kentucky is one of their biggest in recent years. Kelsey took over the Cardinals as head coach after the team went 8-24 under Kenny Payne during the 2023-24 season.

The Cardinals were 27-8 last year and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisville had lost 14 out of its last 17 against Kentucky before the win on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.