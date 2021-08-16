Hall of Fame coach reveals he almost offered his entire draft for Peyton Manning

For the longest time, Peyton Manning was an Indianapolis Colt. Seeing him elsewhere just felt weird — at least until we got used to seeing him as a member of the Denver Broncos.

It was kind of like seeing Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform this past season. The adjustment period didn’t take long, especially since Brady won a Super Bowl like Manning did, but it’s still not the same as that original team.

Well apparently, Manning almost had another "original" team.

Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson recently revealed on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz that a deal was almost in place prior to the start of the 1998 NFL Draft, which if executed, would’ve made Manning a Miami Dolphin.

"It would have taken my entire draft board, but I could have made a trade to move up to get Peyton Manning. In truth, I talked to Peyton and Archie about it this weekend," said Johnson, via The Spun.

"That’s all the details I can give you. I probably gave you too much already."

Manning likely would’ve enjoyed Miami even more than he did Indianapolis or Denver. Well, except for those two Super Bowl rings. In fact, the more I think about it, the more I question Manning being in South Beach.

Things worked out just fine for him.