Hall of Fame voter says Eli Manning's candidacy faces 'significant' obstacles in first year of eligibility

Earlier this month, Eli Manning learned he was one of the semifinalists for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame modern era class. The two-time Super Bowl champion, who retired after the 2019 season, made the list in his first year of eligibility.

But this week, a Hall of Fame voter put a damper on the idea that Manning could receive enough votes to become an official member of the Class of 2025. "The general consensus seems to be Manning will eventually get into the Hall, even if it's not this year," the voter told ESPN.

Candidates must reach the selection committee's 80% threshold in order to get voted in. But, Manning's candidacy has become polarizing.

There are several arguments that could be made when making a case for or against the retired quarterback. He showed his ability to play at an elite level during the run to the aforementioned Super Bowl titles, throwing a combined 15 touchdowns against just one interception during those postseasons.

Arguments against Manning's candidacy include the fact that he was never named to an All-Pro team during his playing career. While Manning did compete in an era that also featured Tom Brady, his older brother Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, the absence of at least one All-Pro nod could weigh heavily in the minds of some voters.

Furthermore, Manning finished his career with a regular-season record of 117-117. Many star quarterbacks and Hall of Famers finished at least one season in the NFL's top spot in touchdowns or passing yards —Manning never accomplished either of those feats.

He did, however, throw the most interceptions in the league in three separate seasons. Manning retired from the NFL with 244 career interceptions.

But, there have only been a dozen quarterbacks who have won multiple Super Bowl titles, and Manning is among that exclusive group.

In all likelihood, Manning will ultimately become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — it just remains unclear how long he will have to wait to receive the coveted gold jacket.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will soon trim the semifinalist list down to 15 finalists. After another round of polling takes place, a list of 10 finalists will be revealed. Lastly, a group of seven finalists will be announced.

Every member of the committee will then be allowed to pick five of the seven names for the final vote.

