Daniel Jones to sign with Vikings after tumultuous end with Giants: report

Daniel Jones will reportedly sign with the Minnesota Vikings after the New York Giants cut him in the midst of a tumultuous season with the team that selected him a few years ago.

FOX Sports reported on Wednesday Jones will land with the Vikings. He will be the backup to Sam Darnold and learn Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

The Vikings are contending for a playoff spot this season. They enter Week 13 with a 9-2 record and only one game behind the Detroit Lions for the NFC North lead.

