Hailee Steinfeld gushes over fiancé Josh Allen's MVP-caliber season: 'I'm so proud of that man'

Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber season ended in heartbreak over the weekend after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. But for fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, the veteran quarterback is still her MVP.

In an exclusive interview with E! News published Tuesday, the actress and singer opened up about their relationship, Allen’s football career and the team’s success this season.

"To say the least, I am so proud of that man," Steinfeld said. "Everything he’s done and everything that the team has done together."

Allen is among the frontrunners for the NFL MVP award. His 76 career wins, 262 total touchdowns and 30,595 total yards are the most by an NFL player in his first seven seasons, and he topped 40 total touchdowns for the fifth straight season.

"He is the hardest-working person I know," Steinfeld continued.

Allen led the Bills to the postseason for the sixth straight season. But the Chiefs, chasing a historic three-peat, were too much for Buffalo to overcome, and Allen dropped to 0-4 against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

"Yeah, it sucks. You keep going back and thinking about what you could have done differently, plays even throughout the game," Allen said after the 32-29 loss Sunday. "Any time you lose, you’re going to have those thoughts in your head and just understanding that you’re not promised opportunities like that all the time."

Allen is still up for the MVP award. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony next week ahead of the Super Bowl.

