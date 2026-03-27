Guardians rookie has historic two-homer performance in regular season debut: 'He's not from this planet'

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It’s hard to have a better MLB regular-season debut than Cleveland Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter.

In the Guardians' 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, DeLauter homered twice in his regular-season debut, becoming the sixth player to ever do so. The top prospect debuted in the American League Wild Card Series last fall, so Thursday wasn’t DeLauter’s first taste of big-league action, but he said he won’t ever forget his regular-season debut.

"That’s something I’ll never forget," DeLauter said of his postseason debut last year. "I won’t forget this one either, don’t get me wrong."

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In the first inning, the 24-year-old clobbered Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert’s 85-mph slider 358 feet over the right-field wall for his first Major League home run, giving the Guardians a 1-0 lead.

He became the fifth player in Cleveland’s 126-year franchise history to hit a home run in his first career regular-season at-bat. He is the first Guardians player to do so since Jhonkensy Noel on June 26, 2024.

DeLauter’s second blast of the game came in the ninth inning, when he crushed Mariners reliever Cooper Criswell’s cutter 422 feet into right-center field, providing a key insurance run as he gave the Guardians a 6-4 lead.

"He’s not from this planet," reliever Erik Sabrowski said of DeLauter, according to The Athletic.

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DeLauter finished the night 3 for 5, which tied him with veteran slugger Rhys Hoskins for the team lead in hits. Hoskins was particularly impressed with how unfazed DeLauter was in just his third major-league game.

"Maybe he doesn’t know, maybe ignorance is bliss," Hoskins said. "But, to have that slow of a heartbeat, in a home opener, obviously their crowd is all charged up because of what this team was able to do last year. So yeah, just super cool."

DeLauter is just thrilled to be around the team and available. In DeLauter’s three seasons in the organization, he has only played in 138 games while dealing with a litany of injuries.

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"I mean, just thrilled to be around the guys," DeLauter said. "Thrilled to be available. Really excited to just play some meaningful baseball again."

DeLauter will look to continue his hot start when the Guardians (1-0) play the Mariners (0-1) again on Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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