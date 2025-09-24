Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians

Guardians' David Fry out 6-8 weeks after getting hit in face by pitch

Fry was nailed with a fastball against the Tigers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Cleveland Guardians provided an update on designated hitter David Fry after he was hit in the face with a fastball against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Guardians said Wednesday that Fry suffered facial and nasal fractures and will be out for 6-8 weeks.

Stephen Vogt checks on David Fry

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, left, attends to David Fry after Fry was hit in the face by a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"Imaging and clinical examination have confirmed that David Fry sustained multiple, minimally displaced, left-sided facial and nasal fractures," the team said in a statement. "While the injury will require close monitoring, including serial assessments, David is expected to fully recover over the next 6–8 weeks without the need for surgery. 

"David was recently discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting comfortably."

The team thanked those involved in getting Fry immediate treatment.

David Fry is hit in the face

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry falls back after being hit in the face by a pitch in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal threw the pitch that hit Fry in the face while Fry was trying to bunt. Skubal was shaken up over the play.

"It's really tough," Skubal told reporters Tuesday night, via MLB.com. "I've already reached out to him. I'm sure his phone is blowing up. Just want to make sure he's all right. Obviously, he seemed like he was OK coming off the field, and hopefully it stays that way. I know sometimes with those things, they can change, so hopefully he's alright.

"But I look forward to hopefully at some point tonight or tomorrow morning getting a text from him and making sure he's all good because there's things that are bigger than the game, and the health of him is more important than a baseball game."

David Fry taken off the field

The Cleveland Guardians' David Fry is taken off the field after being hit in the face by a pitch in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Fry appeared in 66 games for the Guardians this season. He has eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

