NBA

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reflects on suspension as season debut looms, says actions will convince doubters

Morant is scheduled to make his 2023-24 season debut Tuesday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has yet to take the court this season. 

The two-time All-Star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for multiple gun flashing incidents that appeared on social media videos.

The first incident happened during a social media livestream March 4. Morant, 24, was inside a Denver nightclub. Shortly after that incident, Morant was suspended eight games and spent time at a counseling center.

Just two weeks later, Morant was seen holding a handgun during a separate livestream video. The NBA launched an investigation and announced a 25-game suspension in June, effective at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Ja Morant during practice

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during a practice Oct. 3, 2023, at FedExForum in Memphis.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

On Friday, Morant said being suspended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the first 25 games of the season has been tough with "some horrible days" as he worked to focus on himself away from basketball.

Morant also knows talking about being a better leader for the Memphis Grizzlies won’t be enough.

"I can’t, you know, make nobody believe me outside of my actions," Morant said Friday. "So, me answering this question with just words probably won’t mean nothing to nobody."

Morant said basketball has been therapeutic during his life and losing the game to a suspension made things tougher. He credited his family, the Grizzlies and his therapy for helping him.

Ja Morant vs the Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, reacts during the first half in the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles April 24, 2023. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

The guard first told reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers ousted Memphis in six games to start the playoffs in April that he had to make better decisions, knowing off-the-court issues affected the Grizzlies’ season.

Morant was smiling and joking with his teammates at Friday morning’s shootaround.

Ja Morant in the FedEx Forum

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedEx Forum Dec. 31, 2022, in Memphis. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Under the terms of his suspension, Morant has been allowed to practice and travel with the Grizzlies and take part in morning shootarounds. But he is not permitted in an arena while Memphis plays.

Morant said he’s counting down the days until he’s able to make his season debut Tuesday night in New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.