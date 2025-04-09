Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies' Ja Morant debuts grenade toss celebration after he was fined for gun gesture celebration

The NBA fined Morant $75,000 for 'twice making an inappropriate gesture'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant pivoted to a new celebration in the team’s 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday.

Morant, 25, flashed gun gestures during games last week and was fined $75,000 by the NBA for "twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court." He was warned by the NBA that the gesture "could be interpreted in a negative light."

After being fined for the gun gestures, Morant debuted a grenade toss celebration in its place in the team's win over the Hornets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ja Morant reacts

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center April 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Morant first made the gesture in the second quarter. He passed to Santi Aldama, who drained a 3-point shot. As Morant watched the ball go through the hoop, he pretended to pull the pin out of a grenade and toss it. 

The two-time All-Star did the celebration again in the third quarter on his own made shot. With the Grizzlies up 92-70 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, Morant pulled up from the top of the key and made a 3-pointer. 

Morant then put the imaginary grenade to his mouth, pretended to pull the pin by biting it, and tossed it.

GRIZZLIES’ JAYLEN WELLS STRETCHERED OFF COURT AFTER FALLING ON HEAD DUE TO HARD FOUL BY HORNETS PLAYER

Ja Morant in action

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second half at the Spectrum Center April 8, 2025.  (Sam Sharpe/Imagn Images)

He then crouched and covered his ears, bracing for an imaginary explosion as he trotted back down the court.

Even after Morant checked out of the game with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, he was doing the grenade toss celebration from the bench. 

The NBA did not immediately respond when asked to comment on Morant's new celebration by Fox News Digital. 

Morant has been suspended before for gun-related issues.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ja Morant drives to basket

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center April 8, 2025.  (Sam Sharpe/Imagn Images)

He was suspended eight games in March 2023 after brandishing a handgun on social media at the strip club Shotgun Willie’s outside Denver. Then Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after he flashed a handgun again on a live social media video. 

The Grizzlies’ next game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, where the basketball world will see if Morant continues his celebration. 

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.