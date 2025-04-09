Grizzlies' Ja Morant debuts grenade toss celebration after he was fined for gun gesture celebration

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant pivoted to a new celebration in the team’s 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday.

Morant, 25, flashed gun gestures during games last week and was fined $75,000 by the NBA for "twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court." He was warned by the NBA that the gesture "could be interpreted in a negative light."

After being fined for the gun gestures, Morant debuted a grenade toss celebration in its place in the team's win over the Hornets.

Morant first made the gesture in the second quarter. He passed to Santi Aldama, who drained a 3-point shot. As Morant watched the ball go through the hoop, he pretended to pull the pin out of a grenade and toss it.

The two-time All-Star did the celebration again in the third quarter on his own made shot. With the Grizzlies up 92-70 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, Morant pulled up from the top of the key and made a 3-pointer.

Morant then put the imaginary grenade to his mouth, pretended to pull the pin by biting it, and tossed it.

He then crouched and covered his ears, bracing for an imaginary explosion as he trotted back down the court.

Even after Morant checked out of the game with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, he was doing the grenade toss celebration from the bench.

The NBA did not immediately respond when asked to comment on Morant's new celebration by Fox News Digital.

Morant has been suspended before for gun-related issues.

He was suspended eight games in March 2023 after brandishing a handgun on social media at the strip club Shotgun Willie’s outside Denver. Then Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after he flashed a handgun again on a live social media video.

The Grizzlies’ next game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, where the basketball world will see if Morant continues his celebration.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

