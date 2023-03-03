Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden State Warriors
Published

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks talks hatred for Warriors and Draymond Green: 'I don't like anything to do with them'

The Grizzlies and Warriors have grown into a big rivalry

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 2. Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 2.

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It's no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have some on-court beef.

Their second-round playoff matchup last year was physical, and the war of words has continued into this season on and off the floor.

That playoff matchup included an incident where Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended for Game 3 after a flagrant 2 foul in the second game of the series. Klay Thompson got some revenge by taunting Brooks on Christmas Day, resulting in a technical foul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, and Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, exchange words with each other during the second quarter at the Chase Center on December 25, 2022, in San Francisco, California. 

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, and Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, exchange words with each other during the second quarter at the Chase Center on December 25, 2022, in San Francisco, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It's easy to be jealous of the Warriors, who have won four NBA titles since the 2014-15 season. That's where a fan's dislike comes into play, but Brooks has a legitimate hatred for them - especially Draymond Green.

"I don't like Draymond at all," he says. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool -- with Golden State -- but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies ,and Klay Thompson, #11 of the Golden State Warriors, exchange words during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at the Chase Center on May 13, 2022, in San Francisco, California. 

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies ,and Klay Thompson, #11 of the Golden State Warriors, exchange words during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at the Chase Center on May 13, 2022, in San Francisco, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

RAPTORS APOLOGIZE FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VIDEO THAT DREW CRITICISM

Brooks and Green have become some sort of villains in the NBA. The Grizzly recently punched Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell in the groin, resulting in an on-court ruckus

Green is also well-known for his tough style of play, but it has grown a rep as one of the dirtier players in the league. He also got into a notorious fight with teammate Jordan Poole this past summer during training camp.

The Grizzlies may be the second-seed in the Western Conference, while the defending champs sit at No. 5, but Golden State still has Memphis' number head-to-head. On Christmas Day, the Warriors won their first matchup of the season, 123-109, and a month later, Golden State took home a 122-120 victory.

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, look on during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2021 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, look on during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2021 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors will visit Memphis on March 9th and 18th. Both of their matchups earlier this season took place in San Francisco.