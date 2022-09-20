Greg Norman told not to attend PGA Tour event he founded due to LIV Golf ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been told not to attend the QBE shootout, an event he founded, this year.

Norman took to Instagram to voice his frustrations on the matter, as the Shootout is a PGA Tour event that’s scheduled for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Given the current feud between the Tour and LIV Golf, tournament organizers instructed Norman not to attend this year’s event.

"Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament — a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event — since I founded it in 1989, this year I have been asked not to attend," Norman wrote.

"Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence."

The tournament was founded by Norman to raise money for charity, which he alluded to in his post.

"Over its lifetime, the @qbeshootout tournament has raised in excess of $15 million for well-deserving charities like @curesearch, who is on an important mission to eradicate childhood cancer. These charities, their missions and the financial benefits they receive from Shootout tournament donations each year is of the utmost importance to me and my family," Norman added.

Norman added that it is his decision not to attend this year’s Shootout "so the focus can remain on the missions at hand."

The Shootout will be a 24-player field, which will be announced in October. However, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, the two champions from last year’s Shootout, won’t be eligible to play because they left for LIV Golf.

While they can’t play, Norman said they will "certainly be there in spirit."

"To the Shootout charities, the City of Naples and to all of the incredible volunteers, corporate sponsors, fans and Shootout staff, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued good work and support," he said.

Norman is expected to be in Washington, D.C., this week to meet with lawmakers about the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Norman will discuss LIV's controversial business ties with Saudi Arabia as well as "anti-competitive efforts" the PGA Tour has taken.