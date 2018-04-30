Graphic video: MMA fighter suffers gruesome gash above left eye

It's unclear which hurt more for MMA standout Jack Mason: The loss he took in the cage Saturday or the brutal gash he sustained over his left eye.

"Stone" Mason suffered the twin blows during Cage Warriors 93 in Gothenburg, Sweden, losing in the first round to Hakon Foss, according to MMA Fighting. UFC fighter John Maguire tweeted video of the gruesome laceration, which Foss inflicted via a vicious flying knee to the face.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

“Warning this is up there with some of the worst cuts iv (sic) seen in mma my friend @JackStoneMason tonight @CageWarriors #CW93 #MMA,” Maguire tweeted.

Mason didn’t appear to be too bothered by the large gash, which appeared to be several inches wide and just above his left eye. It caused a ton of bleeding during the bout.

Mason tweeted afterward he needs to watch those knees during his fights.

“Need to learn some knee defence!” he wrote.