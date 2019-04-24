GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cross check knocks San Jose’s Joe Pavelski to the ice during Sharks’ OT win over Vegas

Barclay Goodrow’s goal with 1:41 remaining in overtime sent the San Jose Sharks into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

But social media was buzzing about something that happened earlier in the game: a cross-check in the third period against San Jose’s Joe Pavelski.

Graphic video showed the back of Pavelski’s head striking hard against the ice, and when he was helped off minutes later, his face was bloodied.

Reporters and fans immediately debated whether the officials made the right call on the penalty.

"That might become of the scrutinized calls in hockey history," Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun wrote on Twitter. "Did the referee over-correct because of how bad Pavelski was hurt? It will never stop being talked about."

"Praying for Pavelski after this cheap shot," another observer wrote. "Just a devastating hit."

"Most incredible part is I’m not sure Eakin deserved any penalty," journalist Damien Cox wrote. "I'd like to see it again, but what happened to Pavelski may have been an accident. If so, Golden Knights May have a legitimate gripe here."

Prior to the hit, San Jose trailed 3-0 in the third. But the Sharks scored four times on a major penalty resulting from the hit on Pavelski that came with 10:47 to play in regulation.

Vegas’s Cody Eakin was ejected for the hit. The officials gave him a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The Sharks then got two goals from Logan Couture, one from Tomas Hertl and then the tiebreaker from Kevin Labanc.

But the Golden Knights tied it again in the final minute of regulation. Reilly Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault to make it 4-4 and set up overtime. It was the third-latest tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL history.

In the overtime period, Goodrow took a pass from Erik Karlsson and scored the game-winner that set off a wild celebration in San Jose.

Eakin and Max Pacioretty also scored for Vegas.

The Sharks overcame a 3-1 deficit in the series and will next face the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.