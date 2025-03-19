GOP lawmaker urges Trump to pull funding for school accused of making girls change in front of trans student

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., has called on President Donald Trump to "pull all federal funding" from one district in the state after one mother alleged that her daughter and other students were forced to change in front of a transgender student in the girls’ locker room.

Miller posted a message on social media Tuesday, calling the allegation an "egregious violation" of the young girls’ privacy and Trump’s "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports" executive order, which effectively banned trans participation in women’s and girls’ sports.

"Forcing young girls to undress in front of a biological male is not just perverted—it's an egregious violation of their privacy and President Trump's executive order to protect girls in female-only spaces," Miller’s post read.

"I urge President Trump to immediately pull all federal funding from the Deerfield School District! I stand firmly with Nicole Georgas, a bold and courageous Illinois mother, in defending the rights of our daughters."

Miller's post came nearly a week after Georgas spoke during a Board of Education meeting for Deerfield Public School District 109. During her speech, she accused her daughter’s school administrators of attempting to force her 13-year-old daughter and others to change in front of a transgender student in a girls' locker room after the girls had previously protested changing into their uniforms for a physical education class.

"The girls want their locker rooms and bathrooms back. They want their privacy back. This is why I’m here tonight. My 13-year-old daughter’s well-being, mental health, and privacy are at stake," Georgas said.

Georgas explained that her daughter first complained in early February that she was using the girls’ bathroom when a trans student was also using the facility. She said the administration later explained that "a student can use the bathroom as well as a female locker room because they now identify as female."

The issue escalated days later when Georgas’ daughter refused to change in front of a trans student in the girls’ locker room. Other students followed her protest, but that was when Georgas claimed that school administrators stepped in.

"That day, [Assistant Superintendent for Student Services] Joanna Ford, [Assistant Principal] Cathy Van Treese, and multiple teachers all came into the girls' locker room, making them change into uniform. This went on all week," she said, adding that her daughter still "refused to take part."

Georgas said she filed a civil rights complaint with the Justice Department last month.

However, in a statement to Fox News Digital, Deerfield Public Schools District 109 said that no student is or was required to change in front of others in the locker room, adding that the school's policies do align with state law.

"District 109 is committed to providing a learning environment where all students and staff are respected and supported. Our policies and procedures, including student use of locker rooms, align with state laws, the Illinois School Code, and Illinois State Board of Education guidance.

"No student is required to change into a gym uniform for physical education class in front of others in locker rooms. All students in the middle schools have multiple options to change in a private location if they wish."

The Trump administration has keyed in on several states accused of violating the executive order. Most notably, Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills sparred publicly over federal funding.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture paused funding to the University of Maine System, a network of eight public colleges in the state, but days later, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins ' office said the funding freeze had been reversed.