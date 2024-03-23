Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness

Gonzaga uses dominant second half against Kansas to reach ninth straight Sweet 16

Gonzaga went on a 37-6 run in the second half

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A March Madness Sweet 16 isn't complete without the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga advanced past the Round of 32 for the ninth straight time, using a dominant second half to beat Kansas, 89-68.

This was the first meeting between Gonzaga and Kansas in tournament history, and the first half lived up to the hype. There was no lead higher than six points in the first half, but Gonzaga blew the doors open in the second. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gonzaga celebrates

Dusty Stromer (4) and Ben Gregg (33) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Delta Center March 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After the Jayhawks took a 47-43 lead early in the second half, Gonzaga answered with one of the most dominant runs you'll see.

Over a nearly 13-minute span, Gonzaga outscored Kansas 37-6 to go up a game-high 27 points, all but icing the contest. In that span, the Zags shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kansas made just four of 23 attempts.

Kansas was knocked out in the second round for the second straight year after winning it all in 2022. The Jayhawks went from scoring 44 in the first half to just 24 in the second.

Kansas coaches

Head coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks' bench react during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Delta Center March 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FORMER PLAYER OF NEVADA HEAD COACH RIPS HIM AFTER ALL-TIME MARCH MADNESS COLLAPSE: 'HE SUCKS'

Ben Gregg, Graham Ike, Anton Watson and Nolan Hickman shot a combined 28-for-37 (75.7%) from the floor. As a team, the Bulldogs knocked down 60.3% of their shots (53.3% from deep). Kansas shot just 38.6% from the field.

Ben Gregg after 3

Ben Gregg of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Delta Center March 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzaga awaits the winner of No. 1 Purdue and No. 8 Utah State for a chance at the Elite 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.