Gonzaga uses dominant second half against Kansas to reach ninth straight Sweet 16

A March Madness Sweet 16 isn't complete without the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga advanced past the Round of 32 for the ninth straight time, using a dominant second half to beat Kansas, 89-68.

This was the first meeting between Gonzaga and Kansas in tournament history, and the first half lived up to the hype. There was no lead higher than six points in the first half, but Gonzaga blew the doors open in the second.

After the Jayhawks took a 47-43 lead early in the second half, Gonzaga answered with one of the most dominant runs you'll see.

Over a nearly 13-minute span, Gonzaga outscored Kansas 37-6 to go up a game-high 27 points, all but icing the contest. In that span, the Zags shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kansas made just four of 23 attempts.

Kansas was knocked out in the second round for the second straight year after winning it all in 2022. The Jayhawks went from scoring 44 in the first half to just 24 in the second.

Ben Gregg, Graham Ike, Anton Watson and Nolan Hickman shot a combined 28-for-37 (75.7%) from the floor. As a team, the Bulldogs knocked down 60.3% of their shots (53.3% from deep). Kansas shot just 38.6% from the field.

Gonzaga awaits the winner of No. 1 Purdue and No. 8 Utah State for a chance at the Elite 8.

