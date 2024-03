Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It could have been, and probably should have been, the University of Nevada playing in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

The 10th-seeded Wolf Pack owned a 55-39 lead over No. 7 Dayton with just over seven minutes left in the first round.

But the Flyers ended the game on a 24-4 run for an all-time comeback to advance to the second round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shortly after the chokejob, a former player of Nevada head coach Steve Alford obliterated him on X, formerly Twitter.

Tony Parker (not that Tony Parker) played under Alford for three years at UCLA, whom he coached from 2013 to 2018, and apparently, he was never a big fan.

"Steve Alford been one of the worst coaches in college basketball history he sucks and he lame same haircut for 40 years hairspray gotta be cookin his brain," Parker posted on X.

DUKE, VERMONT COACHES DISCUSS UNDERDOG-FAVORED CROWD AT MARCH MADNESS: 'THE ROOF WOULD'VE CAME OFF THIS PLACE'

With about 7:36 left to play, Nevada led 56-39 after a Jarod Lucas three-pointer. But after coming back from a TV timeout, Nevada went cold at the worst-possible time.

Even worse for Nevada, Dayton was starting to feel it on offense.

In that span, Nevada went just 2-for-9 from the floor with four turnovers, while Dayton hit all seven of their field goal attempts and their final six free throws.

Parker was a McDonald's All-American in 2012, but he never quite panned out into the potential that scouts thought he had, as he never played in the NBA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He averaged 11.5 points and 12.9 points in his junior and senior years, respectively, as a full-time starter. He also put up a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game in his final year with the Bruins.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.