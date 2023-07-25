Golfer Justin Doeden admits to cheating at Canada event: 'I pray for your forgiveness'

PGA Canada Tour golfer Justin Doeden came clean on Monday and admitted he cheated on his scorecard while competing at the Ottawa Open over the weekend.

Canadian Stuart McDonald defeated Americans Devon Bling and Luke Schniederjans in a playoff. Doeden withdrew from the event as tournament officials launched an investigation into his score.

"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9," he wrote on Twitter.

The issue with Doeden’s scorecard was first noticed by Monday Q Info. The report said Doeden was 3-under par on the leaderboard, but his card was signed as having shot a seven on the 18th hole. It would have put Doeden at 1-under par, and he would have missed the cut with that score.

Doeden hit his second shot on the 18th hole into the water. He was hit with a penalty stroke and started on his fourth shot. He completed the hole in seven strokes, but his scorecard reportedly showed a five instead of a seven.

According to Monday Q Info, Doeden’s playing partners saw the final score and alerted tournament officials. They reportedly looked at the card and noticed the seven had been erased and replaced with a five.

PGA Tour Canada told Golf.com the alleged cheating was under investigation, but officials did not expect to make a formal announcement.

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers standout has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour Canada circuit. He has played in 44 tournaments and made 22 cuts. He has been in the top three twice and the top five three times since he joined the series in 2018.